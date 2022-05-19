A Russian soldier has apologised to the widow of a man, who he admitted shooting a few days after the invasion of Ukraine began.

Vadim Shishimarin was asked by widow Kateryna Shalipov if he repented for the crime he committed. The 21-year-old soldier replied, "Yes, I admit guilt... I apologise for everything I have done."

Prosecutors for the trial say Shishimarin was commanding a unit in a tank division when his convoy came under attack.

He and four other soldiers stole a car, and as they travelled near Chupakhivka, they encountered the 62-year-old on a bicycle, they said.

According to prosecutors, Shishimarin was ordered to kill the civilian and used a Kalashnikov assault rifle to do so.