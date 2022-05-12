In what became known as the Winter War, Finland fought off an invasion from the Soviet Union in 1939, but ended up ceding most of its eastern province of Karelia.

Anna-Liisa Anttila was a teenager in the city of Vyborg at the time. The Soviets captured it and made it part of Russia, and Finland never got it back.

Anna-Liisa remembers what the bombing was like back then and tells the BBC's Allan Little about having to flee with her mother on the last bus out of town.