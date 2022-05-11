When Arkady Perchenko was 11 years old he fought alongside the Soviet Army, as part of the local resistance against the Nazis.

At the age of 92, he was forced to leave his home in Ukraine to escape from Russian forces.

From safety in Israel, Arkady has been talking to the BBC about his view of both wars.

Video Journalist - Anastassia Zlatopolskai, Producer - Melanie Marshall

