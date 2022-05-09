'You are fighting for Russia'- Putin addresses Victory Day parade
Russia's Victory Day parade, which celebrates the Soviet Union's Second World War victory, has been held in Moscow's Red Square.
During the parade, President Vladimir Putin made a speech where he addressed the invasion of Ukraine and told troops they are fighting for the future of the country.
