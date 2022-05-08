Ukraine war: Returning to the place my father was killed

When Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, many people in areas where Russian forces were advancing found themselves trapped and unable to leave.

Vadim and his father tried to rescue their dogs and drive to safety but a military convoy, which they believe belonged to the Russian forces, opened fire on them.

Vadim's father was wounded and bled to death in the attack, and he caught the moment on video.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov went to hear his story.