Record-breaking rainfall has flooded parts of Spain's east coast.

Valencia's roads and public transport were closed, a team of ambulance workers had to be rescued from their vehicles.

More than 200 litres (44 gallons) of rain fell on the city of Valencia in a 24-hour period, breaking the record for the highest daily rainfall in the city in the month of May.

The nearby regions of Alicante and Castellón were also heavily affected.