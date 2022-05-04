Hungary will veto EU oil ban proposal - minister

Hungary will veto the EU's proposal to ban imports of Russian oil, the country's Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations has told the BBC.

The proposal was "unacceptable" and would "ruin the Hungarian economy,” Zoltán Kovács told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

His comments throw the proposal into doubt, as the plans must be approved by all 27 of the EU's member states.

