A large group of talented young musicians and their families have been evacuated out of Ukraine into Slovenia.

Here, the older ones have formed a new youth orchestra in exile, under the direction of Slovenia's top female conductor. The younger children are coming together to perform for the Slovenian president.

Together they hope to be musical ambassadors for Ukraine.

The BBC's Caroline Hawley met 10-year-old Gleb, who fled eastern Ukraine with his recorder.

Producer: Orsi Szoboszlay

Camera/editor: Duncan Stone