The Ukrainian rock star and former MP, Slava Vakarchuk, has told the BBC that sanctions against Russia for the invasion of his country should be extended beyond economic boycotts.

“We cannot divide people into jobs or occupations, where we should divide people by their values," the Okean Elzy singer told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

"Those who support terrorists, those who support villains, those who support evil, those should be boycotted no matter what they do."

Vakarchuk's band has been popular in Russia, despite singing in Ukrainian, but he has not played there since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, he joined the territorial army and has been going to the front line to support Ukrainian soldiers by boosting morale.

