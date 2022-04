Emmanuel Macron has beaten far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the French presidency, projections have shown.

Macron has taken 58% of the vote to Le Pen's 42%, in a narrower victory than their previous contest in 2017.

Speaking to supporters in the centre of Paris, he asked them to not boo the name of Marine Le Pen, saying, "From now on, "I'm no longer the candidate of one camp, but the president of all."