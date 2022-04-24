'I haven't seen sun or sky since February'

A video released by Ukraine's Azov regiment appears to show civilians, many of them children, sheltering inside Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The metal works has become one of the last places of resistance against the Russians in Mariupol.

The video - believed to be filmed on 21 April - has not been verified by the BBC.

Much of Mariupol has been destroyed in weeks of heavy Russian bombardment and intense street fighting.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.