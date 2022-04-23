A video released by Ukraine's Azov regiment appears to show civilians, many of them children, sheltering alongside soldiers, inside Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The metal works has become one of the last places of resistance against the Russians in Mariupol.

The video - believed to be filmed on 21 April - has not been verified by the BBC.

The Azov regiment was originally a far-right group that was later incorporated into Ukraine's National Guard.

The video purports to show fighters bringing food and other aid to women and children sheltering in one of underground bunkers.

In the footage children are interviewed and can be heard saying they are now running out of food and water, and pleading to be evacuated from the besieged southern city.

A number of those filmed say they have been trapped underground for weeks.