Across Ukraine’s Kyiv region, efforts have begun to clear the countless pieces of unexploded ammunition left behind after fierce fighting.

The main hospital there says it is receiving increasing numbers of patients who have touched or stepped on mines and shells. The State Emergency Service, police and army all have expert teams working on the ground to make the area safe.

