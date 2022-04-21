Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces to hold back from storming the Azovstal steel plant, where the last Ukrainian Mariupol fighters are holding out.

Instead, the Russian president ordered his solders to block off the industrial area, so that "not even a fly can escape".

He congratulated defence minister Sergei Shoigu for taking control of the city of Mariupol, despite fighters continuing to hold out against a weeks-long Russian onslaught which has left much of the city destroyed.