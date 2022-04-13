Russia drone footage shows Mariupol damage

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released drone footage showing the extent of damage caused by Russian forces in Mariupol.

This comes after Russia claimed that 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in the port city.

However, a top adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky insists the city is still standing and the marines have joined another battalion.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.