Exiled Russian economist Sergei Guriev has said new sanctions and an embargo on Russian oil and gas are needed to stop President Vladimir Putin funding the war in Ukraine.

“He has this war which is going on several fronts. On all these fronts he needs cash,” Mr Guriev told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“Unfortunately, without oil and gas embargo by the European Union he keeps enough cash because oil prices are very high.”

Mr Guriev was a rector at the New Economic School in Moscow, until he left the country in 2013.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 13 April 2022 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)

Find out more about the war in Ukraine