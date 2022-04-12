Worldwide financial sanctions targeting the Kinahan crime cartel will deal a "crippling blow" to their activities, Ireland's police chief has said.

Irish, American and British law enforcement have launched coordinated action against the Irish organised crime group.

A reward of up to $5m (£3.84m) has also been offered by the US for information on the three most senior members.

In total, seven members and three associated businesses are targeted.

Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris said this was just the "first phase" in the work to tackle the Kinahan gang.

Read more here.