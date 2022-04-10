More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have left the war-torn country since it was invaded by Russia.

A group of young musicians from Kharkiv and Odesa have found safety in Denmark, after receiving help from a local music school. They’ll now be able to continue to study and play music.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.