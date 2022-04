Sixty-year-old Mykola Klymchuk has described how he was held captive by Russian soldiers in a school basement for 25 nights, tying himself to a railing so he could sleep standing up.

He was one of 130 people cramped into a room roughly 65 sq m (700 sq ft) in size.

Mykola was speaking to the BBC's Yogita Limaye outside Chernihiv, where civilians have been sharing stories of horror and unimaginable trauma.