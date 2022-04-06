In a live address, broadcast remotely from his war-torn country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that although Ireland is a neutral country, it had "not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought to Ukraine".

He praised the Republic of Ireland for its humanitarian and financial support but pleaded for more "leadership" to help strengthen international sanctions against Russia.

This video contains an extract of his speech, which ended in a standing ovation from Irish politicians in the Dáil (Irish Parliament).

Full story here.