Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking to the council via video link for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, he said, "the most terrible war crimes since the end of World War Two are being committed".

He also said, "the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied regions and cities of the country... accountability must be inevitable."

Zelensky's comments follow his visit to the town of Bucha on Monday, where the bodies of dead Ukrainian civilians were seen.