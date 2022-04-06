Rescuing vulnerable children from Ukraine's front line

When humanitarian corridors are opened in Ukraine to get people out of danger zones, rescue teams know they must act to save the most vulnerable.

A BBC crew followed one ambulance team as medics evacuated 12 children, many of them disabled orphans, from the north-eastern city of Sumy.

