The governor of the Mykolaiv region Vitaliy Kim overslept on the morning that his workplace was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Kim has been posting selfie videos on social media during the war and his popularity has surged.

Mykolayiv has been increasingly under fire as Russian forces work their way west. His region has become a key battleground in the war.

BBC Monitoring interviewed the governor from his office 24 hours before it was hit.