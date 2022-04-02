Ukraine has said that its forces have retaken the entire region around the capital Kyiv, with Russian forces withdrawing from key towns.

Hostomel airport near Kyiv, which has seen fighting since the first day of the conflict, is now back in Ukrainian hands.

As Russian troops retreat, the evidence of civilian killings - a war crime - is growing.

Reporters in the town of Bucha, which is just outside Kyiv, have found at least 20 bodies left in the streets.

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen reports from Bucha and Hostomel. His report contains some distressing images.