A video has emerged on social media which appears to show cars carefully driving around landmines in the road, believed to be the E373 near the village of Potashnya, north-west of Kyiv.

The BBC cannot independently verify this video, or confirm who placed the mines or why.

A former British Army tank commander said they appear to be soviet era TM-62M anti-tank mines, carrying around 7.5kg (16.5lbs) of explosives, which explode only when subjected to significant pressure.

Justin Crump said both sides are using mines in this area to prevent battlefield movement, and added it was a "highly ineffective minefield, placed out mainly for effect".