More than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to the UN.

Many more have been displaced due to the violence that has spread across the country.

For Iryna and Serhii, the priority was the safety of their one-year-old son Petro.

For the first week of the war, the family divided their time between home and the bomb shelter. But as the violence continued, Petro became distressed, leaving the family no choice but to seek safety elsewhere.