A investigation by Bellingcat, The Insider and the BBC has uncovered evidence that murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was being tailed by an agent linked to a political assassination squad.

When we examined the journeys made by agent Valery Sukharev and compared them with Nemtsov's own movements, an unmistakable pattern emerged. Nemtsov was followed by Sukharev on 13 round trips in the year leading up to his 2015 assassination.