Emotional concert in Kharkiv metro station

Musicians in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv have performed an emotional concert in a metro station, which is being used as a makeshift shelter.

Kharkiv has been the target of intense Russian bombardment for weeks, leaving residents to take shelter in bunkers and metro stations.

The concert marked the opening day of the Kharkiv Music Festival.

