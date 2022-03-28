An investigation from Bellingcat, The Insider, and BBC Eye Investigations reveals evidence that in the year running up to his murder, Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was being shadowed by a government agent linked to a secret assassination squad.

In February 2015, Nemtsov—a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin—was shot dead on a bridge in the shadow of the Kremlin.

Five men were convicted for his murder, but questions remained about who ordered the killing.