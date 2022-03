Mark and Vlad, both 22, have been on the front line since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began a month ago.

In this video, they show the BBC's Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway the dangers they now face on a daily basis in Kharkiv.

The eastern city is only about 25 miles from the Russian border and has come under constant attack.

