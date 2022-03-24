New best friend for Ukrainian girl at Polish school

Yana is 10 years old and has fled the war in Ukraine.

She started school in the Polish capital Warsaw just three weeks ago and has already made a new best friend.

This is her and Alicja’s story.

Reporting by Parham Ghobadi

Filming and editing by Sharam Heidari

Produced by Aine Gallagher

