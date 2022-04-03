Ukrainian people have been sharing videos of Ukraine before the war, which have gone viral on social media.

The BBC spoke to four women, who told us about those memories, and why they thought it was important to share them with the world.

They also spoke about their own experiences of the war, from fleeing the country into Poland with their baby, to watching it happen from a different country while knowing their family is there.

Video produced by John Johnson

Translation by Kateryna Khinkulov