Protesters confront superyacht linked to Abramovich

A superyacht linked to sanctioned billionaire and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has been met with a protest as it arrived at port in Bodrum, Turkey.

Members of the Optimist Sailing Team Ukraine confronted the vessel in a small boat, chanting "no war in Ukraine" and waving their country's flag.

