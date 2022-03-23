Ukraine war: Russian soldiers fire on Kherson protesters
Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Kherson dispersed a protest against their occupation by firing shots at protesters.
Footage shared on social media, verified by the BBC, also showed explosions which were reported to be stun grenades.
People are reported to have been injured in the incident.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.