The wounded children of Putin's war in Ukraine

Survivors from the bombardment of Mariupol have received treatment in the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia where some of the youngest victims of the war are bearing the physical and mental scars of the conflict.

At the hospital the BBC's Wyre Davies heard from one doctor who simply said that he hated Russia for carrying out the invasion.

