In the three weeks since Russia attacked Ukraine, one business in Poland's capital, Warsaw, has been putting employees' sewing skills to a new use.

A group of seamstresses who fled the war are helping by making camouflage outfits for the men and women on the front line. Filmed and edited by Maarten Willems Produced by Kate Vandy

