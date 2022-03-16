Warsaw is welcoming Ukrainian refugees and providing accommodation, education and healthcare, but the city's services are being stretched, the mayor of the Polish capital has said.

Rafal Trzaskowski told BBC World News’s Kasia Madera that the European Union and United Nations needed to set up a system to help deal with the people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trzaskowski said that they would help all Ukrainian refugees who come to Poland and to the city but in order to be effective, it has to be done with help from other countries.