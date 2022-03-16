Model and dancer Mari Margun decided to stay in her home city of Chernihiv in Ukraine to chronicle the Russian invasion on social media and share what’s happening with the outside world.

She has been keeping a video and audio diary for BBC Radio 4's File on 4.

After Chernihiv was heavily shelled at the end of February, Mari went out to record the damage and was caught up in another explosion. She was not injured by the explosion.

