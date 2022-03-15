Marina Ovsyannikova, the state TV employee who staged an anti-war protest during a live bulletin in Moscow, has been fined 30,000 roubles (£213) under Russia's protest laws.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Ovsyannikova said: “It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don’t like Russia starting this invasion.''

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.