Empty playgrounds, bombed out buildings and discarded tanks appear almost all that's left of a small Ukrainian town.

Volnovakha, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, is in ruins because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It did have 22,000 inhabitants.

Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine, is one of the separatist areas where fighting against Ukrainian forces has been taking place since 2014.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands to stop the war is the recognition of the independence of the eastern region.