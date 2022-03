Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country since the invasion of Ukraine.

They're mostly young and liberal - they're shocked by the war and economic sanctions, and are concerned by the latest crackdown on dissent led by President Putin.

An estimated 25,000 of them have moved to Georgia. Yevgeny is one of them.

Reporter: Rayhan Demytrie

Camera: Nick Voigt

Editor: Robin Forestier-Walker