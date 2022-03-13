Ukraine war: Indian students on the trauma of escaping

Watch as the BBC follows some of the thousands of Indian students who've been evacuated from Ukraine - with one so traumatised that he is unable to speak.

India's government is evacuating the final group of more than 17,000 Indian students who were stranded.

The BBC’s Divya Arya is on the Polish-Ukrainian border hearing some of their stories.

Video by Neha Sharma

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.