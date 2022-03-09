Civilians have been fleeing the Ukrainian city of Sumy, leaving on buses during a ceasefire.

Sumy is close to the Russian border and frontline. It has experienced heavy shelling, with power and water cut off.

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford met some of those arriving in Poltava, in central Ukraine.

