An Irish medical student who has been unable to leave Ukraine has said she is mentally "blocking out" the danger from airstrikes and shelling.

Racheal Diyaolu, who is 19 and from Carlow, is one of hundreds of international students in Sumy, a city close to Ukraine's border with Russia.

The city has been attacked by Russia since its invasion last week.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs told BBC News NI it was aware of 52 Irish citizens remaining in Ukraine.