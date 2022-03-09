The vast majority of those fleeing war in Ukraine are heading to neighbouring Poland, and among them are Ukrainian children with cancer.

They’re being evacuated by the non-governmental organization Herosi, co-ordinated by the US-based St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, who are trying to find the patients places in medical care centres across Europe.

Reporter: Mark Lowen

Camera: Francesco Tosto

Producer: Michael Steininger

