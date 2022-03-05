From a basement in the centre of Kyiv, BBC correspondent, James Waterhouse, has been reporting on the seismic developments in Ukraine as the Russian bombardment continues.

In this special programme, James speaks with colleagues from BBC News across Ukraine and Russia on the extraordinary impact of seven days that have changed the world.

Available only to viewers outside the UK. Users in the UK can watch this programme on iPlayer.

The international audience can also watch this film on the BBC World News TV channel.