Poland says more than 670,000 people have arrived there from Ukraine since the war began a week ago. But the traffic is not all one way.

The BBC's Mark Lowen has travelled to the Polish border with Ukrainians with no military experience returning to their country to support the war effort.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.