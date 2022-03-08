Marina Litvinenko: Why do people have to die in war?
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of ex-Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London from radioactive polonium, has spoken about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
She called on people to protest against the war, saying not only Ukrainians but young Russian soldiers would die.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.