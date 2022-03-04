WATCH: Russian TV staff walk off set after final broadcast
One of Russia’s last independent news outlets TV Rain has stopped broadcasting indefinitely after coming under pressure for its coverage of Ukraine.
The channel, also know as Dozhd, ended its final broadcast by showing staff walking off set on Thursday.
Russia's telecommunications regulator accused the channel of "inciting extremism, abusing Russian citizens, causing mass disruption of public calm and safety, and encouraging protests".
