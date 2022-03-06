More than one million people have fled Ukraine, according to the UN.

As the war escalates, this exodus will continue, and some arriving in neighbouring countries like Poland don’t have anywhere to go.

But Polish communities have been opening their homes, hoping to provide sanctuary amongst the chaos.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

